LONDON, June 25 A leading European share index posted its biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks on Monday as concerns that a European Union summit will fail to tackle the region's debt crisis prompted a broad-based retreat, led by banking stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally fell 1.5 percent to 987 points, its biggest daily fall since a 1.9 percent drop on June 1.

"The market will continue to drift off ahead of the meeting. People are nervous that the meeting might not resolve anything," said Bastion Capital's head of equities Adrian Slack.

Banking stocks led sectoral decliners, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 3 percent, led by falls for several peripheral euro zone heavyweights including Santander, down 4.7 percent.