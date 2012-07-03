* FTSEurofirst rises 1 pct to 2-month high
* Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 pct, highest close since April 27
* Rally could fade due to broader economic concerns
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 3 European shares closed at a
two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in ArcelorMittal
and other commodity stocks and supported by
expectations that policymakers will take further steps to tackle
the region's debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to
1,046.11 points, its highest closing level since it ended at
1,048.07 points on May 1.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.2 percent to
2,320.43 points, marking its highest close since April 27.
Markets extended a rally begun last Friday, when European
Union leaders cleared the euro zone's bailout fund to inject
cash directly into struggling banks.
"The fact that the banks could be recapitalised directly has
given the markets the direction they were looking for," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
"But I suspect that the upside from here is limited to
another 100 points. We have to be careful, there are still
fundamental problems out there and we would look to take a quick
exit on any signs of weakness."
Traders said markets could also gain further ahead of an
expected European Central Bank interest rate cut on Thursday.
COMMODITY STOCKS IN DEMAND
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal gained 5.6 percent, boosted by an
upgrade from broker Kepler, which raised its recommendation to
"hold" from "reduce."
Commodity stocks have rallied since last Friday's EU summit,
on hopes that moves to counter Europe's debt crisis could help
the overall global economy, thereby strengthening demand for
their products.
Morgan Stanley strategists raised their position on European
equities to "neutral" from "underweight", and Didier Duret -
chief investment officer at ABN AMRO's private banking arm -
said he too had turned "neutral" on European equities.
"The money will flow into the safest European equity
markets, such as Germany, Switzerland and Austria," he said.
But Tiverton Trading portfolio manager Luc Bocahut said the
European equity rally could end abruptly, due to the weakness in
the broader economy and potential snags to the new measures to
fight the crisis.
On Tuesday, the French Prime Minister cut the country's
economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013, while on Monday
the Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki and its
Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund
from buying government bonds in secondary markets.
"The economies of the world are slowing down, which is
adding to deflationary pressures. This rally could prove to be
more dangerous and short-lived than the usual short-covering
rally, creating a significant selling opportunity," Bocahut
said.