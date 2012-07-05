LONDON, July 5 European shares slipped from
two-month highs to end slightly lower on Thursday as a slew of
expected positive measures by central banks to boost growth
prompted investors to book profits, while encouraging data
dimmed chances of more U.S. stimulus.
Disappointing comments from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi about the economic outlook and a lack of hints that
more easy money was on the way also weighed, with bond yields in
both Spain and Italy rising and their share indexes
slumping 3.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.1
percent lower 1,044.73 points. It had earlier hit 1,054.02, its
highest since early May, after China's central bank surprised
with a rate cut. The ECB also cut rates, while the Bank of
England launched further monetary stimulus, as expected.
"Central banks did what they were expected to do. I would
label the announcements as positive, but the market has also
witnessed some logical profit taking after a very strong run in
the past days," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
Euro zone banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the
sector index down 2.9 percent. Other sectors linked to
growth, which performed strongly in recent days in anticipation
of the central bank actions, also fell. The construction
and chemicals sectors both ended down 1 percent.