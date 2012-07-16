* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.3
pct
* Thin volumes ahead of Bernanke testimony later this week
* Spain's IBEX falls 2 pct, worries remain over Spain's
debts
* Swedish bank SEB up 8 pct after better-than-expected
results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 16 European shares edged higher on
Monday, helped by gains at Scandinavian lenders SEB
and Danske Bank, although worries over the Spanish
economy and prospects for the second-quarter earnings season
acted to cap gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent at
1,043.71 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50
fell 0.3 percent to 2,251.96 points.
Volumes were relatively thin, at roughly 60 percent of the
90-day average, with investors reluctant to take up big
positions ahead of testimony later this week by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke that could give clues to the chances for
fresh monetary stimulus.
Traders added that investors remained worried by the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis, with Spain's benchmark IBEX
index falling around 2 percent after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said Spain would miss its deficit and debt
targets this year and next.
Spanish stocks were among the worst performers in Europe,
with utility Iberdrola falling 3.5 percent and oil
major Repsol dropping 3.4 percent, while Spanish bank
Santander shed 3.3 percent.
Spanish 10-year bonds yields rose, as did those in Italy
which investors fear could be hit next by the European debt
crisis which has already led to bailouts for Spain and
Greece.
Investors are fretting about the possibility that Spain may
eventually need a sovereign bailout, in addition to a deal of up
to 100 billion euros ($122.40 billion) already agreed for its
ailing banks, and traders said this had caused more selling in
Spanish shares.
"We saw some sellers of Iberdrola. The rate of the cost of
borrowing that some of these Spanish companies have to borrow at
is worrying people," said Bastion Capital head of equities
Adrian Slack.
SWEDISH BANK SEB POSTS SOLID RESULTS
Swedish bank SEB was the best-performing stock on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 8.2 percent and propelling a 3
percent gain in rival Danske after SEB reported
better-than-expected second quarter profits.
However, the broader STOXX European banking index
fell 0.6 percent, reflecting wider concerns over the impact of
the European debt problems on the region's lenders.
SEB said conditions in Europe's sovereign debt predicament
could impact its markets.
British software maker Sage also said conditions in
Europe had become tougher, highlighting how many investors
expect that Europe's top companies may report weak
second-quarter results over July and August.
"I'm not chasing the market higher at these levels," said
Bastion Capital's Slack.
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Reyl, said his firm had recently increased its European equity
holdings, buying the likes of French luxury goods group LVMH
and German industrial gases group Linde.
However, Savary said Reyl would remain "underweight" on
European stocks, favouring U.S. and emerging market equities,
due to the region's economic difficulties.
"I see no reason to be too long on Europe," he said.
The IMF's decision to cut its global growth forecast also
led traders to err on the side of caution, despite a rally in
European stock markets following a euro zone summit meeting at
the end of June which pledged new measures to fix the euro zone
crisis.
"Recent economic data and news flow from companies suggests
that the nascent recovery in global growth is stalling," said
J.O Hambro fund manager Will Kenney.