LONDON, July 20 Madrid's bourse staged its
biggest one-day drop in two years on Friday, dragging down the
broad European equity market after the Valencia region asked for
a bailout, rekindling concerns about Spain's financial health
and the euro zone debt crisis.
Spanish 10-year sovereign bond yields surged to historic
highs, moving further above the 7 percent line
that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable.
In equities, investors rushed to take profits on a rally
which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 gain 10 percent since early
June to hit 4-1/2 month highs on Thursday. Few wanted to hold on
to bets through the weekend or summer holidays.
Banks and insurers, which stand to lose out
on their sovereign bond holdings and loan books if the euro zone
crisis intensifies, were among the top fallers after Valencia
said it would apply to the government for help.
"There is very little to stop Spanish bonds moving up at
the moment and that is a big concern ... This is just another
piece of bad news reminding people that it is not just that
government that has issues but also the regional governments,"
said Ed Shing, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.4 percent
at 1,049.28 points. Spain's IBEX fell 5.8 percent to
six week lows and Italy's FTSEMIB dropped 4.4 percent to
levels not seen since late June.