LONDON, July 25 European stocks extended their
fall into a fourth day on Wednesday as U.S. home sales data and
revenue from consumer bellwether Apple disappointed.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
1.13 points lower, or 0.1 percent, at 1,017.48 points, adding to
the 45.86 points shed in the previous three sessions.
The index turned negative in the afternoon, when data
showed U.S. single-family home sales fell by the most in more
than a year in June and Apple's shares fell on lower
than expected quarterly revenue, hit by a sagging European
economy.
The index had traded higher for most of the day, helped by
speculation the euro zone's bailout fund could be given access
to central bank money to help it defuse the region's sovereign
debt crisis, as suggested by European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny on Wednesday.
"U.S. new home sales printed as the lowest on record, UK
and German data (earlier on Wednesday) were weak and the euro
zone debt drama remains," Ishaq Siddiqi, a market strategist at
ETX Capital said.
"The push up earlier on Nowotny's comments could never be
sustainable."