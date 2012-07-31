LONDON, July 31 European shares suffered their biggest intraday fall in more than a week on Tuesday, hit by soft bank results and fresh doubts over whether the European Central Bank (ECB) could agree on concrete measures to tackle Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.8 percent at 1,064.84 points - its worst one-day fall since a 2.4 percent decline on July 23.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.5 percent to 2,329.77 points, with banks the worst-performing sector as the STOXX European banking index declined by 2.1 percent.

Traders and investors voiced doubts over whether the ECB's meeting on Thursday would result in clear new actions to fight the crisis, given signs of disagreement among European policymakers over the measures which could be taken.

"It's a realisation that nothing significant is going to come of this meeting on Thursday," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira Securities.