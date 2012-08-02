LONDON Aug 2 European shares ended Thursday's
volatile session sharply lower as European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had been
expecting some bold actions since his pledge last week to do
'whatever it takes' to defend the euro.
Draghi said any new action by the ECB, which left interest
rates unchanged, was conditional on euro zone governments using
their bailout funds first. He also hinted German central bank
chief Jens Weidmann had expressed reservations about
bond-buying, but added the ECB would consider other
"non-standard" measures to rein in the credit crisis.
Investors, who had pushed stocks higher before Draghi's
comments on hopes of some concrete policy support, rushed to
dump equities, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closing 1.1 percent lower at 1,056.98 points,
Spain's IBEX slumping 5.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB
falling 4.6 percent.
"Draghi put himself in such a difficult position that he had
to deliver today and he has not. There has been a swift change
in rhetoric from 'we will' last week to 'we may' today," Joshua
Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.
"And even though he hints towards bond purchases, all he has
done is kick the can down the road. It would appear the ground
continues to be laid for ECB action, but this action is not
going to come this week and leaves a taste of disappointment."
Euro zone banks, which are exposed to several
highly-indebted countries in the region, suffered the most, with
the index slipping 6.2 percent and Spain's Banco Santander
falling 6.7 percent.
Other sectors linked to growth also lost ground, with auto
shares falling 2.3 percent and construction stocks
down 2 percent on concerns that in the absence of bold
measures from the ECB in the near term, the region's fragile
economies would continue to suffer.