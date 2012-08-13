* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 pct, biggest 1-day fall since Aug. 2
* Euro STOXX 50 closes down 0.3 pct
* Traders cite worries over economic backdrop, euro debt
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 13 European shares took their
sharpest fall in more than a week on Monday in thin volumes, as
worries over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt
crisis hit equity markets which have rallied on expectations of
new stimulus measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.4 percent
at 1,094.74 points - its biggest intraday fall since ending down
1.2 percent on Aug. 2.
The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to
2,415.96 points. Germany's DAX equity index fell 0.5
percent to 6,909.68 points while France's CAC-40 index
declined by 0.3 percent to 3,426.41 points.
Trading volumes were below average, with many investors
staying on the sidelines due to uncertainty over whether central
banks around the world may be prepared to help more.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has risen around 7 percent since
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said the ECB would do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the sovereign debt
crisis that began nearly 3 years ago.
However, traders and investors have taken profits in recent
days on the back of the rally, since previous European equity
market rebounds have stuttered due to disagreements among
European leaders over how to tackle the crisis.
Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at
British firm Ashburton, said he had sold off some European oil
stocks and shares in Swedish bearings maker SKF.
"I'm just a little bit cautious in the short term. I think
we might drift a little bit until the end of August," he said.
JULIUS BAER SLUMPS
Swiss bank Julius Baer was the worst-performing
stock on the FTSEurofirst 300, dropping 7.4 percent as analysts
said it could be paying too much for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's overseas wealth management business.
"Today's announcement on the international business of
Merrill Lynch looks rather expensive especially when taking into
account the integration costs, implementation risks and need for
additional capital increase," said Vontobel analyst Teresa
Nielsen.
ING IM senior equity strategist Patrick Moonen said he
expected European equity markets to trade sideways until
September, when investors expect more clarity over the timing of
any new ECB stimulus measures.
The ECB has sent out signals that it could step in again to
buy government bonds in order to lower the borrowing costs of
debt-ridden Spain and Italy, but only under certain conditions.
European Union leaders cannot do much until the German
Constitutional Court gives an expected green light to the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism,
on Sept. 12.
"I think that this market will move sideways with high
volatility depending on the data, but really the big catalyst
should come in September. I would not chase this market in
either direction," said Moonen.
"If central bankers do not deliver by then (September), the
markets could be in serious trouble," he added.
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital, said
certain benchmark European equity indices were not pushing
through crucial technical levels necessary to maintaining the
recent rally.
Slack expected investors to sell the DAX if it breached the
7,000 point mark, and for them to sell France's CAC-40
index if the CAC rose to 3,478 points.
"The general consensus appears to be not to pile in on these
low volumes," said Slack.