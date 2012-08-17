LONDON Aug 17 Europe's top shares hit 13-month
highs on Friday, extending their longest weekly winning streak
in seven year on signs key euro zone policy makers were moving
closer to concerted action to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Spain's Ibex 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB led
regional indexes, rising 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent
respectively, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
support for European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's
crisis-fighting strategy, which is expected to include the
purchase of sovereign bonds to bring down the borrowing costs of
debt-laden countries.
"The political discussion has become stronger and more
constructive," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI investment
strategy & valuation group, said.
"We know that we are going to get a recession but we're not
going to get a disorderly adjustment in Europe. This is the view
that the market is taking."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 0.5
percent higher at 1,109.53 points, having hit its highest level
since July 2011 at 1,109.95 in afternoon trade.