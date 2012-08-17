* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* Indexes hit 13-mth highs
* Germany's Merkel sounds supportive of ECB's Draghi
* Spanish, Italian indexes lead rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 17 Europe's top shares closed at
13-month highs on Friday, extending their longest weekly winning
streak in seven years on hopes euro zone policy makers were
inching closer to concerted action to tackle the region's debt
crisis.
A late boost from upbeat economic data from the United
States pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 index to 1,110.16
points, its highest since July 2011 and up half a percent on the
day.
Spain's Ibex 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB led
local market gains, up 1.9 and 1.3 percent after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi's promise to do all it took to defend
the euro.
Draghi has put forward plans for the bank and the euro
zone's rescue fund to buy government bonds to bring down the
borrowing costs of debt-laden countries; markets are on
tenterhooks as to whether Merkel will agree to the scheme next
month.
"The political discussion has become stronger and more
constructive," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI investment
strategy & valuation group at Deutsche Bank, said.
"We know that we are going to get a recession but we're not
going to get a disorderly adjustment in Europe. This is the view
that the market is taking."
The U.S. Conference Board said on Friday its Leading
Economic Index climbed 0.4 percent to 95.8, beating analyst
estimates for a 0.2 percent rise. The preliminary reading of the
index on consumer sentiment rose to 73.6 from 72.3 last month,
topping economists' forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up about 9 percent since late
July when Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes
to preserve the euro. This week was its eleventh consecutive
weekly gain, matching the longest winning run in 2005.
Traders said August's low volumes had magnified the move up
and warned investors may await concrete steps from policy makers
before committing more money to the rally.
The ECB holds a monthly policy meeting on Sept 6, when it
could spell out exactly how it could intervene in the bond
market if asked. Six days later, Germany's constitutional court
will deliver a ruling on the euro zone's permanent ESM rescue
fund before which Berlin cannot ratify it.
"This has been a short covering rally and people now want to
see the actual money on the table," a Milan-based broker said.
ITALIAN BANK SHORTS
Shares in Italy's No. 3 lender, struggling Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, rose 17.6 percent after remarks by
its chairman that its main shareholder should sell down more of
its stake.
The move was likely fuelled by players closing losing bets
on the shares falling, given that the bank had 5.4 percent of
its shares out on loan, or 64 percent of those available to be
borrowed, as of the close on Thursday, making it the stock with
the highest utilitisation rate among Italian blue chips.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.6 percent to 2,471.53 points, showing technical strength
after breaking out of a consolidation range between 2,405 and
2,440 that had trapped the gauge since last week, hourly charts
showed.
"The upside breakout of the upper end of range at 2,450 have
opened the way to further advance towards 2,494, the March 23
low." Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst with Trading Central
in Paris said.
"From a chartist point of view, the validation of a classical
flag pattern has reinstated a positive bias (and) although
intraday momentum oscillators are highly overbought, a
continuation of the rise is more likely."
He cautioned that a breach of the 2,433 support, while not
invalidating the short-term bullish sentiment, could see
consolidation towards 2,376, the Aug 2 high.