* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.7 pct at 1,088.62 points
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.8 pct to 2,442.12 points
* Traders cite worries over economic weakness
* Nervousness ahead of Jackson Hole, ECB also weighs on
markets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 28 European shares had their worst
one-day fall in five sessions on Tuesday as concerns over the
global economy and euro zone debt crisis, highlighted by bleak
figures from Spain, weighed on equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.7 percent
at 1,088.62 points, marking its worst one-day fall since a 1.2
percent decline on Aug. 21. The Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.8 percent to 2,442.12 points.
Traders cited some concerns that a global gathering of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday may fail to
convince investors that new stimulus measures are imminent.
"I think there's a lot of nervousness ahead of Jackson
Hole," said AFS Brokers equity analyst Christopher Ho.
Spain's IBEX stock market slipped 0.9 percent after
data showed the country falling deeper into recession and the
economically important region of Catalonia said it needed a
major rescue from Madrid.
Worries that Spain will be increasingly impacted by the euro
zone crisis, which has already led to sovereign bailouts of
Greece and other smaller states, have led to new expectations of
intervention from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 7 percent since ECB
head Mario Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes"
to protect the euro currency in the face of the region's
economic crisis.
This led to expectations that the ECB may resume its
government bond-buying programme in September.
However, opposition from Germany's Bundesbank to ECB
government bond purchases, which it says would contravene
European law by amounting to monetary financing of governments,
has unnerved investors.
Michel Juvet, a partner at Swiss bank Bordier, said he was
considering reducing some of his European equity exposure, or
selling futures contracts on European equity indices, in case
stock markets lost ground in September if the ECB does not turn
its pledges into concrete action.
"I'm not expecting something bad from the ECB meeting. But,
on the negative side, the markets have anticipated a lot and
September is normally bad for markets. We have the possibility
of a sell-off," said Juvet.
BELOW-AVERAGE TRADING VOLUMES
The stock market rally over the course of August has taken
place on the back of below-average trading volumes, indicating a
lack of conviction in the rally, and volumes were below average
again on Tuesday.
Trading volumes on the Euro STOXX 50 came in at around 50
percent of their average 90-day volumes, with a similar picture
shown for Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40
stock markets.
The STOXX European technology index was Europe's
worst-performing equity sector, falling 2.1 percent.
Telecoms group Nokia fell 7.8 percent after
rising 7.7 percent on Monday, on signs it may not be able to
immediately benefit from a move by Apple to ban sales
of rival Samsung phones.
Dutch chip equipment maker ASML also fell 3.5
percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to a "sell".
Although some traders have used the stock market rise in
August to book profits by selling shares bought on the cheap in
June and July, others said prospects of more central bank
quantitative easing (QE) meant any market declines could be a
good time to buy.
"We think that QE has become much more likely now. We're
minded to buy on the dips," said Darren Easton, director of
trading at London-based Logic Investments.