LONDON Aug 30 European shares hit a four-week
low on Thursday to move further away from last week's 13-month
highs, with expectations fading that Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke will signal imminent stimulus at Friday's symposium
of central bankers.
However, analysts said the market was not likely to fall
sharply after o speech at the meeting in Jackson Hole as
investors would focus on the European Central Bank's efforts to
fight the debt crisis, particularly its bond buying plans.
"People are starting to realise that there is not going to
be a huge amount of action from the Jackson Hole meeting. But I
don't see a massive sell-off either as the market is waiting for
a positive action from the European Central Bank," James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"The recent FOMC minutes highlighted that any kind of
stimulus was very conditional on the macroeconomic situation.
Since July 31, we have seen a lot of data coming in better than
expected. So for that reason alone, it's less likely that we
would see any significant stimulus," he said, referring to the
Federal Open Market Commiittee.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,079.15 points, after
hitting an intra-day low of 1,075.64, the lowest since early
August. Volumes were just half the 90-day daily average.
Auto shares, down 4.3 percent, were the worst
performing sector, under pressure on a weakening outlook for the
sector, which is struggling to maintain its sales growth
globally. Daimler fell 5.4 percent.