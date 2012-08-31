LONDON Aug 31 European shares ended higher on
Friday, holding onto gains in thin trade after U.S. Federal
Reseverve chairman Ben Bernanke left the carrot of further
stimulus measures dangling.
The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 0.5
percent, at 1,083.32, erasing the previous session's losses and
ending the month almost flat. Volume was around two-thirds of
the 90-day daily average.
Investors expectations of imminent stimulus had dimmed
somewhat heading into the symposium in Jackson Hole at which
Bernanke said the Fed was ready to provide more stimulus if
needed, but gave no signal it was imminent.
"Bernanke leaves the door open for additional measures but
like many central bankers is looking to government to do its
part," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, said.
"It was as expected but maybe, quietly, markets were hoping
for a just a little bit more from him this time around. Now we
must wait until the FOMC next week. The suspense is mounting,"
he said.
Wallin said Octopus increased its exposure to strategies
capable of exploiting a spike in short term volatility within
equity markets, but overall remained cautious, acutely aware
that September could prove a crunch month for investors.