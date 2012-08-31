LONDON Aug 31 European shares ended higher on Friday, holding onto gains in thin trade after U.S. Federal Reseverve chairman Ben Bernanke left the carrot of further stimulus measures dangling.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 0.5 percent, at 1,083.32, erasing the previous session's losses and ending the month almost flat. Volume was around two-thirds of the 90-day daily average.

Investors expectations of imminent stimulus had dimmed somewhat heading into the symposium in Jackson Hole at which Bernanke said the Fed was ready to provide more stimulus if needed, but gave no signal it was imminent.

"Bernanke leaves the door open for additional measures but like many central bankers is looking to government to do its part," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, said.

"It was as expected but maybe, quietly, markets were hoping for a just a little bit more from him this time around. Now we must wait until the FOMC next week. The suspense is mounting," he said.

Wallin said Octopus increased its exposure to strategies capable of exploiting a spike in short term volatility within equity markets, but overall remained cautious, acutely aware that September could prove a crunch month for investors.