LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week's key European Central Bank meeting.

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around the world.

"Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that inflation might be starting to creep up," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.

"If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation is the worst case scenario right now."

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally ended down 1.1 percent at 1,079.81 points, albeit in thin trading volume of just 62 percent of the 90-day daily average.