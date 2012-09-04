India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week's key European Central Bank meeting.
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around the world.
"Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that inflation might be starting to creep up," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.
"If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation is the worst case scenario right now."
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally ended down 1.1 percent at 1,079.81 points, albeit in thin trading volume of just 62 percent of the 90-day daily average.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc