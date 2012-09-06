* Euro STOXX 50 up 3.4 pct to 6-mth high
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.4 pct in highest volume since June
* ECB's bond buying plan lifts sentiment towards euro zone
* Implied volatility falls 16.5 pct as risk seen receding
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rallied and
geared up for further gains as investors welcomed a European
Central Bank plan to buy the sovereign bonds of debt market
strugglers, as well as strong U.S. economic data.
Euro zone blue chip stocks rose to levels not seen since
March as the ECB agreed to launch a potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden
countries, albeit under conditions, in a bid to draw a line
under the crisis.
The ECB's president Mario Draghi also said the bank was
prepared to waive its senior creditor status on bonds it
purchased, instead adopting a status known as pari passu,
meaning it would be treated equally with private creditors in
case of default.
Sentiment was also boosted by data showing U.S. private
employment rose more than expected in August, while growth in
the services sector gathered pace, setting the scene for the
closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
"I would see (Draghi's) move (especially the pari passu
move) as limiting downside tail risks further from the euro
crisis," Gerard Lane, Shore Capital's investment strategist,
said.
"It's not likely to lead to faster economic growth, but it
should ease concerns over the collapse of the financial system
and the deepening of the great recession through (Portugal
Ireland, Italy and Spain)."
He expected financial stocks, which are heavily exposed to
euro zone debt, to be the main beneficiaries of the improved
sentiment. Euro zone banks soared 5.9 percent to five
month highs, helping the euro zone's top Euro STOXX 50 index
climb 3.4 percent to 2,524.95 points.
Charts on the index's September futures, which settled at
2,519, pointed to further gains in the short term after the
contract powered through technical resistance corresponding to
its Aug. 21 top at 2,494, said Philippe Delabarre, a technical
analyst with Trading Central in Paris.
He also highlighted that the contract's Relative Strength
Index indicator, a technical analysis tool that compares the
magnitude of price rises with the magnitude of price falls so as
to identify overbought and oversold signals, was supported by an
ascending trend line.
Derivative markets also reflected investors' relief, with
the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, which tracks option
prices on euro zone blue chips and is used as a measure of
investor risk aversion, tumbling 16.5 percent in its biggest
one-day slide in XX months.
"This 'risk event' is over, with no nasty surprises, so
people are unwinding the put options they had bought to protect
their portfolios," a London-based volatility trader says.
But other traders were already focusing on the next hurdle
facing the euro zone, namely a vote by Germany's constitutional
court on the legality of the euro zone bailout fund, which is
designed to intervene if a country runs into troubles, replacing
the European Financial Stability Facility.
"I see complacency everywhere," Justin Haque, a trader with
Hobart Capital Markets said. "Germany has not even voted yet".
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.4
percent to 1,104.76, with trading volume hitting a three-month
high at 285 million shares, or 140 percent of the index's 90-day
average.
Luxottica, the world's largest premium eye wear
maker, was the top faller, shedding 4.8 percent in volume more
than 10 times the average, after the group's founder sold a 3.8
percent stake in the group at 27 euros per shares, an 8.2
percent discount to Thursday's record high closing price.
The amount sold was well below his initial aim to sell up to
7 percent of the group, or around 33 million shares.
"Shares were at all time highs and he was trying to sell too
many of them anyway, at around 25 percent of the float" a
Milan-based broker said.
Luxottica's shares were trading at 19.38 times the group's
expected earnings for the next 12 months, above their 10-year
average of 18.14, a high multiple when compared to the broader
personal & household goods sector, which traded at 14.4 times
its earnings, in line with its historical average.