LONDON, Sept 7 Gains in heavyweight banking and mining stocks drove European shares to fresh peaks on Friday, as the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying plan and expectations of more monetary stimulus measures boosted the region's equity markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.1 percent at 1,105.73 points. The index fell back from an earlier 13-month intraday high of 1,113.22 points after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but was set to finish at its best closing level since late August.

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 2,538.73 points, with top performers including French bank Societe Generale and steel group ArcelorMittal .

Traders said the ECB's plan to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to fight Europe's sovereign debt crisis, unveiled in the previous session, had removed the risk of a major economic implosion in the region.

"Once you start to remove an element of tail-risk from market participants' concerns, that tends to be enough to send the market higher, particularly from its oversold position in June," said Neil Wilkinson, European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"We've cleared one more hurdle," added Wilkinson, who manages around 500 million pounds in assets.