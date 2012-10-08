Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
LONDON Oct 8 European shares fell on Monday after a downbeat report on the outlook for Asian growth capped investor sentiment around corporate earnings and kept markets firmly within their recent tight trading range.
Economic concerns mounted after the World Bank cut forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region, saying the slowdown in China - the world's largest consumer of raw materials - could worsen and last longer than expected.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.9 percent at 1,101.47 points, erasing much of a 1 percent rise on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. employment data. The market has traded a tight 25 point range since Sept. 26.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.3 percent to 2,498.16 points.
"We're coming into quarterly earnings season. We're coming into what is typically the most vulnerable point for equities markets," said Tavira Securities trading head Toby Campbell-Gray, who nevertheless said he would recommend buying on any weakness.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------