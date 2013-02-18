LONDON Feb 18 European shares dipped for a
third straight session on Monday led down by Danish brewer
Carlsberg after its results lagged forecasts, and
some expected further weakness in the near-term.
The world's fourth-biggest brewer posted a
weaker-than-expected quarterly profit as sales stalled in its
key Russia market and western Europe remained sluggish, sending
its shares 5.8 percent lower.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.2
percent at 1,159.12 points, after a lacklustre session with Wall
Street closed for President's Day, retreating further from a
two-year closing peak of 1,177.79 scaled at the end of January.
"There's every chance that markets could go a little bit
lower in the short term," Henk Potts, market strategist at
Barclays, said, although he was more confident further out.
"I still think in the medium to long term the fundamentals
remain incredibly supportive around corporate profitability
growth, around M&A activity, health of balance sheets, and
undemanding valuations."