LONDON, March 6 European shares fell on
Wednesday as investors booked profits on a rally that had sent
several markets to multi-year highs, led by weakness in the
mining sector after metals prices fell.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 0.3 percent at 1,185.46 points,
falling back after having earlier risen to a 4-1/2 year intraday
high of 1,193.35 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index led
fallers, down 1.5 percent, weighed by price falls across the
base metals complex.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said: "When
everybody hears that the market is at new highs, the smarter
money starts to shift out and makes a profit by selling to
people who are looking to get in."