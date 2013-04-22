* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
* Italian equities jump on president's re-election
* Philips drops 5.2 percent, outlook weighs
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 22 European shares inched higher
on Monday as signs of progress to break political stalemate in
Italy outweighed fresh downbeat earnings news and concern over
the health of the global economy.
Milan's FTSE MIB index, up 1.7 percent, proved the
regional outperformer for most of the day after the re-election
of Italy's president following broad agreement among various
political groups raised the prospect of an end to two months of
stalemate after an inconclusive election.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.2 percent at
1,155.00 points, having dropped 2.4 percent last week - its
worst weekly loss since November - when luke-warm corporate
earnings and signs of slowing growth dented equities.
The index had spent much of the session strongly in positive
territory, at one point clawing back as much as 1 percent of
last week's declines.
But much of these gains evaporated in late trade after the
release of weaker than expected U.S. existing home sales data
and as Caterpillar Inc., the world's largest maker of
construction and mining equipment, cut its 2013 profit forecast.
While the broad backdrop remained cause for concern, strong
measures taken by central banks globally to ease monetary policy
persuaded some investors to keep an optimistic stance towards
equity markets.
"When we're in an environment globally which is providing so
much liquidity... it's very dangerous to bet against risk asset
prices trending higher," Exane BNP Paribas's head of equity
strategy, Ian Richards, said.
LACKLUSTRE RESULTS
Corporate results in Europe have so far failed to support
the market, with Philips off 5.2 percent on Monday
after posting forecast-beating earnings but warning that it
still sees a weak first half, especially in the United States
and Europe.
Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX Europe 600
companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, about
57 percent of them have met or beaten analysts' forecasts
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data.
The earnings season in the United States has got off to a
stronger start, with 72 percent of S&P 500 companies
meeting or beating expectations so far.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 gained
0.3 percent to 2,583.62 points, with the index making further
headway above its 200-day moving average, at 2,551, which it
recently breached.
Despite this encouraging sign, some analysts were doubtful
about the longevity of the gains.
"I wonder how long this rally will last and certainly at the
moment the index is struggling to break through resistance at
2,600," Fawad Razaqzada, market strategist at GFT Markets, said.
"But if it somehow manages to close above this level then
there is potential for a squeeze all the way up to 2,665/70.
Otherwise, 2,500 looks like a viable near-term bearish target."