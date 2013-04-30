LONDON, April 30 European shares dipped on Tuesday as weak U.S. business activity data triggered some profit taking on the longest monthly winning streak since 1997.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares provisionally closed down 0.2 percent lower at 1,200.30 points after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly shrank to its lowest level since September 2009.

The broader STOXX Europe 600 index, meanwhile, chalked up an 11th straight monthly gain in April, extending its longest winning streak since 1997.

"It was another pretty bad set of data and it just feels the market is just struggling on volumes and impetus," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.

"People are considering how strong the market has been and (they) are fairly tired."

Banking stocks helped curb losses on equity indexes after UBS and Deutsche Bank reported better first-quarter results than anticipated.