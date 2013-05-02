LONDON May 2 European shares rose on Thursday
after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB),
and investors said the ECB's readiness to act further to boost
growth would support equities in the near-term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 1,207.40 points, close to
its 2013 intraday high of 1,209.09 points reached on April 30.
The ECB cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months
to a record low of 0.50 percent in order to boost the region's
economy, which has been hit by the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis.
The lower rates should help companies export overseas and
encourage them to borrow in order to expand, and Germany's DAX
- whose companies contain major overseas exporters -
led regional stock markets with a 0.8 percent rise.
Chipmaker Infineon led both the German and
pan-European index with a 10 percent gain after it raised its
2013 outlook.
JN Financial investment manager Ed Smyth said he had bought
into the DAX last month at 7,470 points, around the mid-April
lows, and was targeting a rise to 8,000 points.
"Draghi is making an attempt to get on the front foot and
provide liquidity. This will be positive for equities and could
push markets to fresh all-time highs," he said. The DAX is
around 2.2 percent off its record high, set in July 2007.