LONDON May 3 European shares rose to a new
five-year closing high on Friday as robust U.S. jobs data
spurred on investors already heartened by the central bank
stimulus that has supported equities over other assets.
Cyclical auto and mining stocks , so-called
as they are geared to the economic cycle, were the best
performers, rising more than 3 percent, after the data which
showed U.S. April non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000, ahead of
the forecast 145,000.
"Good job numbers in the U.S. which have been taken well...
For now it is hard to see what can stop this market," said Lex
van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages
around $500 million in assets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally ended up 0.9
percent at 1,217.51, its highest close since June 2008, leading
to a 1.8 percent gain over the course of a week in which the
European Central Bank cut interest rates in a fresh attempt to
stimulate the economy.
In a sign of improving investor appetite for equities, the
Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index sank 6 percent on Friday.