LONDON May 16 European shares ended a touch lower on Thursday, knocked by downbeat earnings news and disappointing U.S. data, although some analysts expected the market to resume its grind higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,244.78, with heavyweight Swiss insurer Zurich a big faller, down 3.3 percent, after missing expectations with a 7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.

Concerns about the global economy were heightened by weak data on the U.S. labour and housing markets, but while this dampened the mood on Thursday, confidence in central banks' ability to nurse their economies back to health remained high.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen around 10 percent in 2013, taking it to levels last seen in June 2008, with world stock markets bolstered by rate cuts and injections of liquidity by central banks to help the global economy.

"The economic data is weak, the earnings figures aren't great, so one has to assume that investors are thinking more positively about the future," Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, said.

Milligan said that markets are buying into the idea that a deceleration in global activity should begin to turn around "with a consequent improvement in profits in due course".

Standard Life Investments has 179.1 billion pounds ($272.69 billion) of assets under management.