LONDON May 21 European shares held below
multi-month peaks on Tuesday, with investors unwilling to push
the market higher without reassurance that the U.S. Federal
Reserve remains committed to equity-friendly stimulus policies.
Such stimulus by global central banks - including asset
purchases and ultra low interest rates - has been the key driver
of equity market gains over the past year.
Thus, markets have been unsettled by growing talk from some
Fed officials - such as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
overnight - that bond buying could end in coming months. The
focus is now on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak on
Wednesday, to clarify the official policy.
"The reaction lower that we've seen today reflects these
(Fed) comments," said Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Financial.
"Following the high levels that we had recently ... there is
a modest correction lower in European equities ahead of the Fed
tomorrow, with the main focus on Bernanke."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed down 0.1 percent at 1,250.62 points - retreating from a
5-year peak of 1,252.09 hit in the previous session.
The Euro STOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue
chips fell 0.4 percent to 2,814.75 points, with technical charts
also backing the case for the retreat.