LONDON May 21 European shares held below multi-month peaks on Tuesday, with investors unwilling to push the market higher without reassurance that the U.S. Federal Reserve remains committed to equity-friendly stimulus policies.

Such stimulus by global central banks - including asset purchases and ultra low interest rates - has been the key driver of equity market gains over the past year.

Thus, markets have been unsettled by growing talk from some Fed officials - such as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans overnight - that bond buying could end in coming months. The focus is now on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak on Wednesday, to clarify the official policy.

"The reaction lower that we've seen today reflects these (Fed) comments," said Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Financial.

"Following the high levels that we had recently ... there is a modest correction lower in European equities ahead of the Fed tomorrow, with the main focus on Bernanke."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,250.62 points - retreating from a 5-year peak of 1,252.09 hit in the previous session.

The Euro STOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue chips fell 0.4 percent to 2,814.75 points, with technical charts also backing the case for the retreat.