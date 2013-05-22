LONDON May 22 European equities climbed to a new five-year high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would retain its monetary stimulus measures until the economy improved.

Analysts stayed positive on the stock market's near-term outlook and said the recent gains were likely to continue and an "overbought" technical condition would not deter investors from adding more riskier assets such as equities to their portfolios.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,255.06 points, the highest close in five years. The index is up more than 10 percent so far this year.

"I don't think that recent gains are unsustainable as we are still in an environment where the global liquidity backdrop is dominating any other concerns," Ian Richards, global head of equities strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

"The liquidity support will not be around forever, but presumably the support won't be withdrawn until economic activities improve."

Those sectors which generally derive strength from an improvement in economic activity were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 0.8 percent and European banks gaining 0.4 percent.