* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 both fall 2.1 pct
* FTSEurofirst has worst one-day fall since late July 2012
* Some traders bet that market pullback could last 2 months
* Majority remain bullish over longer-term
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 23 A benchmark European equity index
logged its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year on Thursday,
hit by worries over a possible end to U.S. economic stimulus
measures, with mining stocks among the worst performers.
Some investors and traders were betting on a more protracted
pull-back that could last over the next two months, although the
majority still felt European equity markets would then recover
to resume an upwards trajectory towards the end of 2013.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
2.1 percent at 1,229.94 points, marking its worst one-day fall
since a 2.4 percent drop on July 23, 2012.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also declined 2.1 percent to 2,776.78 points.
World stock markets have rallied this year on the back of
liquidity injections and interest rate cuts by central banks,
which have hit returns on bonds and driven investors over to the
better returns on offer from equities.
However, European equities fell back on Thursday a day after
U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke said the Fed could scale
back stimulus measures at one of its next meetings.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd, said
investors had bought "put" options betting on a future fall on
the Euro STOXX 50 that were due to expire in July with a strike
price of 2,400 points - implying a potential fall of more than
13 percent on that index over the next two months.
Peter Rice, head of investment strategy at Logic
Investments, also felt the sell-off could deepen and advised
investors looking to buy Germany's DAX to wait for
another 3-4 percent fall before buying back into that index.
"I think this broad-based sell-off could be a little bit
more protracted," he said.
MINING STOCKS FALL
Equity sectors seen as the most sensitive to any decline in
the broader economy fared worst.
The STOXX 600 Europe Basic Resources Index, which
contains major mining stocks, fell 3.4 percent as signs of
slower economic growth in China - which is the world's top
metals consumer - impacted mining companies.
Despite the fall, XBZ's Turner felt the longer-term rising
trend for equities was unbroken, with the FTSEurofirst up 9
percent since the start of 2013 while the Euro STOXX 50 is up by
5 percent.
"We've had a bit of a shakedown, but the longer-term uptrend
remains intact," he said.
Hendrik Klein, who heads trading and asset management firm
Da Vinci Invest, was also bullish, adding he bought the DAX at
8,300 points and then sold it at 8,320 on Thursday. The DAX
closed down 2.1 percent at 8,351.98 points, falling back from
all-time highs reached earlier this month.
"There might be a bit of a short-term setback, but we think
the long bull market will continue."