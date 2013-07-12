LONDON, July 12 European shares edged lower on
Friday, with mixed economic data and renewed concerns about the
political risks in the euro zone prompting investors to lock in
profits at the end of the market's best week since April.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.2 percent
on the day at 1,194.83 points, slightly trimming its gains for
the week to 2.7 percent.
Sentiment was hurt by news that Portugal's opposition
Socialists had demand a renegotiation of the country's bailout
terms, and by U.S. data highlighting higher-than-expected
inflation against weaker-than-forecast consumer sentiment.
"Some of the macro data was not conducive to a positive
market and, as it is the end of the week, there is a certain
amount of profit-taking," said Brenda Kelly, analyst at IG.
The Spanish market was the clear laggard, with the IBEX down
2.2 percent, as investors fretted about the increased
costs for its energy companies from a regulatory overhaul of the
sector.