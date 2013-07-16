LONDON, July 16 European shares retreated from
six-week highs on Tuesday, as concern about the earnings outlook
gave some a cause to book profits, with Swedbank hit
after its results lagged forecasts.
The Swedish bank fell 3.9 percent after it posted a fall in
second-quarter earnings and said margins could be weaker in the
coming months as a result of increased competition in the
country's mortgage market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 0.6
percent lower at 1,192.40 points. The index, which climbed up to
1,203.93 in the previous session to set its highest since early
June, is up more than 8 percent from a June low.
"Recent price gains have prompted some investors to book
profits. People are also cautious because of concerns that the
second-quarter earnings season might disappoint," Christian
Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"I see European equities flat to down in the coming weeks.
The DAX could fall to 7,600 points by mid-August," Stocker said,
referring to Germany's benchmark index, which fell 0.4
percent to 8,201.90 following poor sentiment data.
The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment unexpectedly fell to 36.3 from 38.5 in June,
against expectations of a rise to 39.6.