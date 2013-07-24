LONDON, July 24 European shares climbed to an eight-week closing high on Wednesday, led by stocks that generally perform better during an economic recovery, with robust euro zone surveys and some strong company results boosting sentiment.

Reports showed the euro zone's private industry unexpectedly bounced back to growth this month as factories increased output for the first time in well over a year.

"We are now looking at the European market a little bit more positively and cautiously buying into the dips. We believe equities are in a sweet spot in terms of improving economic indicators and as earnings are starting to surprise on the positive side," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.6 percent firmer at 1,213.87 points, the highest close since late May. The index has gained nearly 10 percent since a low last month.