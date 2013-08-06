* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.4 pct at 1,220.84 points
* Euro STOXX 50 ends down 0.7 pct at 2,790.78 points
* HSBC and Munich Re take most points off FTSEurofirst
* Expect more near-term volatility -Schroders fund manager
* Other investors reassured by improving economic data
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares fell on Tuesday,
hit by declines in financial heavyweights HSBC and
Munich Re, and some traders predicted more weakness
as investors look to book profits on last month's rally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.4 percent at 1,220.84 points, breaking a six-day winning
streak. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.7 percent to 2,790.78 points.
Volumes were thin, with turnover on the FTSEurofirst 300
coming in at 90 percent of its 90-day average.
Sellers targeted British bank HSBC for a second consecutive
day after several brokers cut their ratings and price targets on
the stock following disappointing interim results on Monday.
HSBC - one of Europe's biggest stocks by market
capitalisation - slipped 0.8 percent, adding to a 4.4 percent
drop on Monday in reaction to the results.
Reinsurer Munich Re tumbled 5.4 percent after its
second-quarter net profit fell more than forecast, and Munich Re
and HSBC combined took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300
index.
Logic Investments' strategy head Peter Rice said many
investors were selling to book profits on a month-long rally
that saw the FTSEurofirst 300 rise 10 percent from a 2013 low of
1,111.11 points reached in late June.
"I think we will see a bit more profit taking coming in
future sessions. We've had a good run up and investors are
looking to take money off the table," he said.
Other investors were more positive, arguing European
equities would rise as the European economy continues to show
signs of emerging from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up 8 percent since the start of 2013
and data on Tuesday showed German industry orders far exceeded
forecasts in June, while Italy's economy shrank less than
expected in the second quarter.
"I am encouraged by what's going on in Europe. The leading
indicators are starting to pick up. We should be out of
recession in the second half of this year," said Kevin Lilley,
European equity fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investors.
"I am considering going further 'underweight' on defensives
and more 'overweight' on cyclicals," he added.
However, Schroders fund manager and global head of macro Bob
Jolly was more cautious, arguing financial markets would be
volatile as investors prepare for an eventual scaling back in
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We expect market volatility to remain high in the coming
months and have moved to a more cautious stance," said Jolly.