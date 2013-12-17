* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, EuroSTOXX 50 down 1.2 pct
* CGG's profit warning sparks sell-off in oil services
* U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off key policy meeting
* Longer-term technical uptrend still seen in tact
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Dec 17 European shares fell on Tuesday,
resuming a downward slide seen for much of this month as the
U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day meeting at which it
may decide to scale back its equity-friendly stimulus programme.
Oil services shares were among the top losers after a profit
warning from French seismic surveyor CGG. CGG shares
plummeted 16.9 percent in massive volumes, on track for their
biggest one-day percentage drop in five years, also hitting
rivals like Technip.
Weakness spread across the sectors, however, with fallers on
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index outnumbering risers by
around two to one.
The benchmark index, down 4.4 percent since the start of the
month, is on track for its first December drop since 2008 as
signs of strength in the U.S. economy have raised the
possibility that the Fed may taper its bond purchases as soon as
the Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Reducing the flood of central bank money that has pushed
down interest rates on bonds is likely to make them more popular
again relative to equities. Investors are also concerned that if
the Fed withdraws its support it could threaten the budding
recovery in the world's largest economy.
Tuesday's data, showing a bounce back in the U.S. annual
inflation rate - albeit one slightly smaller than expected -
gave further weight to the likelihood that the Fed could act
soon.
"If they taper, it's going to be quite a significant
negative (for equities)," said Gautam Batra, chief investment
officer at Signia Wealth.
"We've been vocal since the end of October that the positive
data coming is supportive of tapering but the market and
consensus is still anywhere between January and March."
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.8 percent at 1,248.30
points, resuming its sell-off after a bounce higher the previous
session. The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue
chips, meanwhile, fell 1.2 percent to 2,941.76.
After the CGG warning the oil and gas sector was one
of the top fallers. Technip - which itself cut full-year sales
and margin targets in late October - lost 4.5 percent. Petroleum
Geo-Services fell 4.7 percent, with Petrofac
down 3.7 percent and Saipem down 2.3 percent.
"The oil-services sector is in a tough spot, with very low
visibility on capital expenditures from the big oil companies,
which are not sure where oil prices are going," said Bertrand
Lamielle, the head of asset management at B*Capital.
Signia Wealth's Batra said he had sold out of Technip after
the October warning and instead now preferred to focus on
investing in the major oil firms themselves.
Hedge funds have upped their short selling of several
oil-services companies - selling borrowed shares in anticipation
of being able to buy them back more cheaply later and pocket the
difference. About 9 percent of CGG shares are out on loan, up
from 2.9 percent in late September, according to Markit data.
Overall, though, short interest across European equities
remains muted and in coming months both fundamental and
technical analysts point to scope for more market gains.
"The up-trend started 5-6 months ago and is still on its
way, even if in the last weeks we've had some profit-taking,"
said Maurizio Milano, chief of technical analysis at Gruppo
Banca Sella. "The first support (on EuroSTOXX 50) is at 2,920;
in order to preserve a positive outlook for the coming weeks the
key-support at 2,800 must hold."