* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up more than 1.5
percent
* Fed's restraint in trimming stimulus boosts sentiment on
stocks
* Rise in U.S. jobless claims takes shine off rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 19 European shares rallied on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve unveiled plans to phase out
its stimulus plan more gently than many had expected in the face
of a stronger economy, although weak U.S. jobs data took the
shine off the rally in late trade.
The Fed trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases only
modestly while saying the U.S. recovery was gathering momentum.
The announcement late on Wednesday triggered a rally in global
stocks, which tend to respond fastest to growth indicators.
However, European indexes trimmed their gains in the
afternoon after a mixed set of U.S. data including a sharp rise
in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits.
"What this tells us is that the markets are still nervous,"
said Joost van Leenders, investment specialist for allocation
and strategy at BNP-Paribas Investment Partners.
"(The Fed's decision to cut stimulus) was interpreted as
positive because it was a sort of confidence vote by the Fed.
Markets need confirmation of these improvements."
At 1547 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 1.5 percent at 1,277.66 points after rising as far as
1,280.51, the highest since early December. The index is up
nearly 13 percent so far this year.
The Euro STOXX 50 was up 1.6 percent, at
3,022.72 points.
The Fed tempered its stimulus reduction by suggesting its
key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than
previously promised.
"As the Fed announced the taper, it also pushed out
expectations for when it is going to lift the policy rate," said
Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"None of this is a negative. Equities tend to outperform in
tightening cycles ... (because) growth and demand is strong.
This all means you want to be in cyclicals such as industrials,
technology, consumer discretionary and financials."
Thursday's rally was led by cyclicals, with travel & leisure
, media, financial services and insurance
stocks all up around 2 percent.
Some 535 of the 600 stocks in the STOXX Europe 600 index
were in positive territory, making this the broadest
rise for the index since October, Thomson Reuters Datastream
data showed.
They were led by Italy's biggest commercial television
broadcaster, Mediaset, up 15 percent after saying it is
considering merging its pay-TV operations in its core Italian
and Spanish markets, paving the way for a possible sale of a
stake in the new company.
Analysts said they would welcome the entry of a new partner,
which would help the group shoulder the growing cost of sports
TV rights. Italian broker Banca Akros raised its recommendation
on the stock to "hold" from "sell".