* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.9 pct
* Fed's restraint in trimming stimulus boosts sentiment
* FTSEurofirst on track for best weekly gain since April
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 19 European shares posted their
biggest one-day gain in three months on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve unveiled plans to phase out its stimulus plan
more gently than many had expected in the face of a stronger
economy.
The Fed trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases only
modestly while saying a recovery in the world's largest economy
was gathering momentum.
The central bank also tempered its stimulus reduction by
suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even
longer than previously promised.
"As the Fed announced the taper, it also pushed out
expectations for when it is going to lift the policy rate," said
Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"None of this is a negative. Equities tend to outperform in
tightening cycles ... (because) growth and demand is strong.
This all means you want to be in cyclicals such as industrials,
technology, consumer discretionary and financials."
Thursday's rally was led by cyclicals, with travel & leisure
, media, financial services and insurance
stocks all up more than 2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.8 percent
to 1,281.87 points, its biggest one-day gain since September.
The index is up 3.2 percent so far this week, setting it on
course for its biggest weekly rise since April and taking its
gains for the year to 13 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 closed up 1.9 percent at
3,031.05 points and the cost of insuring against future swings
in the index, as measured by the Euro STOXX volatility index
, fell 10.5 percent, the biggest daily drop since
October.
European equities briefly trimmed their gains in the
afternoon after a mixed set of U.S. data including a sharp rise
in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits.
"(The Fed's decision to cut stimulus) was interpreted as
positive because it was a sort of confidence vote by the Fed,"
said Joost van Leenders, investment specialist for allocation
and strategy at BNP-Paribas Investment Partners.
"Markets need confirmation of these improvements."
Some 48 of the 600 stocks in the STOXX Europe 600 index
closed in negative territory, making this the broadest
rise for the index since September, Thomson Reuters Datastream
data showed.
They were led by Italy's biggest commercial television
broadcaster, Mediaset, up 16.5 percent after saying it
is considering merging its pay-TV operations in its core Italian
and Spanish markets, paving the way for a possible sale of a
stake in the new company.
Analysts said they would welcome the entry of a new partner,
which would help the group shoulder the growing cost of sports
TV rights.