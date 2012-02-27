PARIS Feb 27 European stocks fell on
Monday, hurt by fears that rising oil prices could dent the
global economy while Greek debt troubles continued to rattle
investors, but a late rally in oil and defensive shares helped
indexes close off their session's lows.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially ended down 0.3 percent at 1,074.42 points, after
losing as much as 1.2 percent in afternoon trading.
"Indexes have reached key levels and while there is
potential for a technical correction, there is no panic and the
medium-term trend remains positive," said Jerome Vinerier, IG
Markets analyst in Paris.
BP gained 1.2 percent and Telecom Italia
added 2.8 percent, while Societe Generale lost 3
percent and Banco Popolare dropped 4.4 percent.