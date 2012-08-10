PARIS Aug 10 European stocks dipped on Friday
as soft Chinese macro data prompted investors to take a breather
after a sharp two-week rally, but a drop in the region's
volatility index to a three-week low signalled growing
investors' appetite for risk.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,100.24 points,
halting a two-week rally during which it has surged 8 percent.
Despite the dip on the day, the index managed to post a
weekly gain of 1.8 percent, a 10th weekly gain in a row that
represents the longest run of weekly gains in seven years for
the benchmark.
"After such a rally, people are tempting to book a bit of
profit, it's just healthy, investors are catching their breath,"
said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at
B*Capital, in Paris.
"But overall, the mood has been improving and the glass is
now seen as half full. You can't afford to stay on the sidelines
anymore. Fund managers are now more concerned about missing the
rally than they are about taking a hit."
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity market investor anxiety, fell 2.5 percent to a
three-week low of below 23, reflecting a steady recovery in
investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities, and
sending a bullish signal.