PARIS, Sept 20 European stocks slipped on
Thursday, hurt by grim macro data from Europe, China and the
United States, although shares bounced off the day's lows as a
number of investors took advantage of the pull-back to lift
their exposure to equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,114.89 points, after
falling by as much as 0.7 percent during the session.
"For now, this is a pause in the rally, not the start of a
correction. Investors are taking a breather. Indexes are testing
key support levels and they are holding," FXCM analyst Nicolas
Cheron said.
"The idea here is to buy the dips, knowing that the Fed and
BCE are out there to support the economy."
The euro zone bank index, which has jumped around 50
percent since late July, fell 2.1 percent on Thursday, with
Banco Popolare down 4.4 percent and Societe Generale
down 2.2 percent.
Cyclical miners also featured among the biggest fallers,
with Anglo American down 4.6 percent and Rio Tinto
down 2.9 percent.