PARIS, June 5 European shares dropped to
six-week lows on Wednesday as wary investors moved to the
sidelines on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale
back its hefty stimulus program.
Investors fretted about comments made by Fed official Esther
George, who said she supported slowing down the pace of bond
purchases to help wean financial markets off their dependence on
the Fed's massive liquidity.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 1.4 percent lower at 1,193.96 points, a
level not seen since late April.
The Fed has explicitly linked the health of the U.S. jobs
market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy,
which has come under review following data showing a pick up in
economic growth.
Mixed U.S. data on Wednesday added to the confusion, with
private payrolls figures missing forecasts while the Institute
for Supply Management's services index edged up to 53.7,
signalling a slight pick-up last month.
"Today's macro data was mixed, which makes it very difficult
to speculate on Friday's payrolls and the way the Fed will read
into it," said Alexandre Tixier, analyst at TradingSat, in
Paris. "We recommend cutting equity positions to around 20 to 30
percent. There's no panic, but I'm not sure this is a buying
opportunity."