LONDON Jan 19 European shares advanced
for a fourth straight session on Thursday as strong auctions of
euro zone debt and encouraging results from top U.S. banks
tiggered a rally led by battered financial stocks.
Euro zone banks, which had fallen 38 percent last
year on fears relating to their holdings of sovereign debt,
rallied 7.6 percent on the back of healthy demand for French and
Spanish bonds, a show of confidence in regional governments'
ability to refinance their debt.
Also supporting the sector were fourth-quarter earnings from
U.S. lenders Morgan Stanley, which beat market
expectations, and Bank of America, which turned to a net
profit from a loss the year before.
The rising risk appetite fuelled some profit taking on
defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare
and food & beverages, down between 0.5 percent and 0.6
percent, which tend to outperform when investors are more
bearish.
"Stocks that have been weak, like financials, are going up
and what has been strong is extremely overbought," said Valerie
Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By
Day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended up 1.1 percent at 1,045.97. Volume was 135
percent of the 90-day daily average, with Germany's DAX
one of the major contributors at nearly double its average.