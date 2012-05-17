LONDON May 17 European shares extended losses on Thursday afternoon after U.S. economic data showed the recovery in the world's largest economy was still patchy.

The gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell for the first time in seven months in April, according to Conference Board data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.2 percent at 981.35 points and heading for a fresh four-month closing low.