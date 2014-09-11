LONDON, Sept 11 European shares hit a session
low in afternoon trading on Thursday after data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 315,000 for the week ended Sept.
6, the highest level since late June.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shared
was down 0.5 percent at 1,379.30 points after falling as much as
1,389.18, the day's low.
Investors are closely watching data gauging the strength of
the U.S. economic recovery ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting next week, looking for clues on the timing of the first
U.S. interest-rate hike in more than eight years.
"The numbers are slightly disappointing and the market
reaction suggests that investors are little nervous ahead of the
Federal Reserver's next meeting," Keith Bowman, equity analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)