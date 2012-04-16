US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, April 16 Europe's equity markets extended gains on Monday after stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data, which bolstered confidence in the health of the world's biggest economy.
By 1238 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9 percent at 1,037.31 points - a session high.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.