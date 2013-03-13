GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
LONDON, March 13 European shares pared losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday after U.S. data showed retail sales rose more than expected in February.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 1.1 percent, the largest rise since September, against expectations of a 0.5 percent rise.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,191.98 points by 1239 GMT, after falling as low as 1,188.98 points earlier in the session.
