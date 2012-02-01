* DAX up 9.5 pct in January vs FTSE Eurofirst's 3.6 pct

* Boosted by strong economy, foreign exposure

* Greece bounces back, Portugal hit

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Feb 1 German equities were star performers in Europe in January and fund managers see a bright year in prospect, thanks to a less gloomy outlook for manufacturing and a weak euro helping exporters.

The DAX index of leading German shares added 9.5 percent in January, climbing to six-month highs and recouping 55 percent of the losses sustained during a glum 2011.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rose 3.6 percent in the first month of 2012. France's CAC-40 gained 4.4 percent and Britain's FTSE-100 2.5 percent.

Germany was the only western European country listed as a top pick in a Citi survey of 115 equity investors in January - most of those surveyed expect stocks globally to rise by 10 percent or more this year.

"To some extent (the DAX has benefited from) the weakness of the euro, which helps exporters. Secondly the fact that underlying economic performance in the euro zone has been surprisingly stable ... and Germany is a clear beneficiary of that," Edmund Shing, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Capital, said.

"When people are so, so bearish on Europe it doesn't take a lot to prompt a bit of buying."

Percival Stanion, head of asset allocation at Baring Asset Management, who lead manages 4.2 billion sterling ($6.6 billion) in assets, is among those who bought back into equities, raising his fund's allocation to stocks by 17 percent in January alone and taking his fund's weighting to 45 percent.

He said the equity risk premium - the extra return demanded to hold shares rather than safe sovereign debt - was "quite attractive" and, on a 10-year view, "the best value in a decade".

Appetite for risky assets such as stocks, meanwhile, has been boosted by ample injections of liquidity from the European Central Bank, which has helped avert a near-term funding crisis.

And despite the euro gaining around 1 percent versus the dollar in January, it is still some 11 percent weaker than last May, making euro zone goods cheaper for U.S. buyers.

German business sentiment rose for the third month in a row in January, beating expectations. In the euro zone as a whole, manufacturing shrank less than expected, while the service sector surprised with modest growth.

The DAX is showing a correlation of -0.75 with the VIX volatility index, meaning a fall in the VIX - and thus in risk aversion - will bolster the DAX with a 75 percent probability. The correlation for the FTSE Eurofirst is -0.64.

Against the broad upbeat trend, Portuguese stocks fell 3.4 percent, as investors fretted the sovereign - downgraded to 'junk' by Standard & Poor's in January - could follow Greece in needing a second international bailout and some form of debt restructuring.

Greece, whose stock market more than halved in value in 2011, gained 17 percent in the first month of 2012, boosted by expectations that it will be able to reach a deal with creditors and thus avoid a disorderly default.

"It's a little bit speculative, short-covering. Some want to bet the there will be a positive result," Achim Matzke, equity strategist at Commerzbank, said.

"It's not our recommendation to invest there," he said, adding the DAX rally had further to run. (Additional Reporting By Simon Jessop, editing by Nigel Stephenson)