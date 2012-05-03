* Cyclical shares, like banks, likely to rebound in second
half
* Economic data, company earnings seen helping
* Outperformance of defensives may continue in Q2
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 3 The underperformance of European
cyclical shares from banks to car makers last month after a
stellar start to 2012 is set to persist for most of this
quarter, before a stronger economic outlook and company profits
prompt a rebound, strategists say.
European banks fell 8 percent last month alone,
while technology stocks lost 6.8 percent after strong
first quarter gains.
In contrast, healthcare, which underperformed the
market from January to March, rose 2.3 percent as investors
nursing multiple fears about the euro zone sought traditionally
defensive sectors whose goods are in demand even in tough times.
"If you are looking at an investment horizon of four to six
weeks, you could see a continued pro-defensive rotation. But we
will be looking for confidence in global growth to recover in
the second half, which could support cyclicals," Richard Taylor,
head of international equity research at Jefferies, said.
Investors are concerned about the weak euro zone economy,
the bloc's troubled debtors and the political uncertainties of
elections from France to Greece.
But globally, economic data and company results point to a
stabilising and improving outlook in the medium term. The U.S.
manufacturing sector grew in April at its fastest rate in 10
months, while China's official purchasing managers' index hit a
13-month high.
In time, that should filter through to stronger demand for
what European companies' products.
At home too, while underlying economic data remains weak,
sentiment surveys such as the German Ifo are relatively upbeat.
Most economists polled by Reuters still forecasting that the
euro zone economy will return to growth in the third quarter.
Earnings in developed Europe are expected to beat the mean
estimates of analysts by 0.3 percent in the second half of 2012,
against a predicted miss of 0.9 percent in the current six month
period, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates.
GETTING WORSE BEFORE GETTING BETTER
In the near term, though, investors remain unsettled.
Francois Hollande, hot favourite to sweep French President
Nicolas Sarkozy from office in Sunday's decisive runoff, has
pledged to curb banks' "risky" trading activities, impose a tax
on financial transactions and include growth measures in a
German-inspired budget pact imposing austerity across Europe.
UBS client flow data up to mid-April showed investors racing
back into defensive stocks at the fastest pace since September
2011. The healthcare sector was popular and client investment
into the food and beverages was the largest in more than 15
months. On the other hand, selling in insurance shares was the
biggest since January 2009.
"From here, we think things could still get worse, as hedge
funds particularly reduce exposure and/or client flows prove
elusive while we grind through some second quarter calendar risk
such as the French election and the Greek election," UBS said.
The new politicians would need to demonstrate that they can
still come to a consensus with their euro zone peers on how to
stabilise the region before investors return to cyclicals.
Investors also want the European Central Bank to do more to
stimulate growth, making sectors sensitive to the economic cycle
become attractive.
"If we see a retreat of say 10 percent in stocks, you could
expect another round of quantitative easing and that could prove
to be a good environment to buy cyclicals. But without that
support, it doesn't make much sense to invest in cyclicals,"
said Giuseppe-Guido Amato, strategist at German brokerage Lang &
Schwarz, who retains a defensive bias for now.