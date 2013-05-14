* Defensive stocks unusually leading Europe stock rally
* Healthcare price/earnings ratios at five-year highs
* Fund managers still favour defensives -BofA ML survey
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 14 Defensive stocks such as
healthcare companies, which often bring up the rear when markets
rise, have led the gainers in 2013 as European bourses hit their
highest in years, suggesting investors don't think the good
times will roll for long.
These stocks, which typically generate reliable earnings and
dividends as demand for their services tends to be stable, have
been popular this year given pessimism over global growth and
the lower profit expectations for companies whose fortunes rise
and fall with the economic cycle.
With few other investments generating such attractive yields
in an era when bonds are returning less than inflation,
healthcare stocks are drawing interest even though they are at
their most expensive in more than five years.
"People will continue to search for yield, will continue to
search for safety, are prepared to pay up for that, and
(defensive stocks) will get ever more expensive," said Andrew
Cole, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 39.4
billion pounds ($60.5 billion) of assets under management.
The STOXX 600 European Healthcare index is trading
at 14.7 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, a level
not seen since January 2008 and above its 10-year average of
14.1 times, Thomson Reuters DataStream shows.
Yet fund managers increased their holdings in defensive
stocks in April, led by pharmaceutical companies, a BofA Merrill
Lynch survey showed. Mining companies, classic cyclical stocks,
saw some of the biggest declines.
Simon Maughan, head of research at Olivetree Financial
Group, said a return to the seven-year average price/earnings
ratio for healthcare relative to the STOXX Europe 600
could see the sector outperform the index by a further 10
percent.
Citi recently reiterated its "overweight" rating on
healthcare, with Novartis, Sanofi and Bayer
its preferred big European Union companies in the
sector.
Healthcare along with food and beverages, another
defensive sector, have been among the top performers in 2013, as
the broad FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares has
advanced some 8 percent, supported by central bank stimulus.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca and grocer Wm Morrison
are among FTSEurofirst stocks that have risen least in rallies
and fallen least in declines over the past three years, but they
are up around 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively, this
year.
The stock performance is in line with fundamentals. Consumer
staples, utilities, telecoms and healthcare -
all defensive sectors - have beaten expectations by the biggest
margins in the current quarterly earnings season.
Earnings on average for the four respective sectors have
outpaced forecasts by 7.2 percent, 5.6 percent, 1.4 percent, and
0.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"People aren't buying stocks because they are getting more
bullish; people are buying stocks because there is little
alternative," said Emmanuel Cau, strategist at JPMorgan.
"Within the equity market they are still positioning quite
defensively, so for us it is very difficult to see how we can
move out of the current atypical regime."
Economic trends point to such outperformance continuing. The
keenly watched Citi Economic Surprise Index (CESI),
which captures how well U.S. economic data is matching
expectations, has dipped back into negative territory, which in
the past has heralded a shift into defensive sectors.
JPMorgan research shows that since CESI moved below zero at
the end of January, cyclicals have lagged defensives.
Europe-focused exchange-traded funds covering defensive
sectors have seen net inflows of $6.51 million from May 1-10,
according to data from Markit. Cyclicals over the period saw net
outflows of $20.05 million.
"People are not seeing good signs in terms of economic
growth so ... will continue to play within the defensives," said
Fabrice Theveneau, head of equity research at Societe Generale.
Reliable profits and dividends is even drawing bid interest
for some defensives; British water company Severn Trent
said on Tuesday it had received a takeover approach that sent
its shares up as much as 19 percent and gave other UK water
utility shares a speculative boost.