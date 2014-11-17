(Repeats from Friday, unchanged)
* Commodity price plunge eases cost pressures for some firms
* Airlines, transport firms seen as possible beneficiaries
* Investors also tip pharma and telecoms as defensive plays
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alasdair Pal
LONDON, Nov 14 In a world where slumping oil
prices and weak economic growth are triggering fears of a
deflationary spiral, especially in Europe, investors are picking
out firms that stand to benefit from that testing environment.
Companies such as UK transport operator National Express
, airlines Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
and even some large consumer-goods groups like Nestle
have all been singled out as beneficiaries of
so-called "good deflation", as fuel and other commodities get
cheaper and perk up profits.
Deflation is not a zero-sum game: a widespread trend of
falling prices would cast a pall across all sectors and push
consumers to delay spending. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
this week warned that European policymakers needed to do more to
avoid a Japan-style "lost decade" of low growth.
But for now, with consumer spending in relatively good shape
and the prospect of an interest-rate hike in the U.S. buoying
recovery hopes, some believe "good" deflation has the edge.
"The consumer is in good shape, the oil price is expected to
be a bit lower and the dollar is going to remain strong. There
are stocks that will benefit," said Chris White, head of UK
equities at Premier Asset Management.
National Express, which operates coach and bus routes
everywhere from Coventry to Marrakesh, reported a 15 percent
rise in profits before tax in the third quarter and stands to
benefit from being able to cut the cost of fuel-price contracts,
White said.
National Express also has exposure to North America: it
operates student buses in 32 states in the U.S. and four
Canadian provinces. The stock currently trades at a
price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, versus rival Stagecoach
Group's 13.49 multiple and 12.32 for FirstGroup.
Oil is not the only commodity to fall this year, with the
price of key soft commodities including wheat also down in the
year to date. That is seen benefiting companies such as food
producers Danone and Nestle, as lower production costs
can help boost margins. (link.reuters.com/dyr43w)
Lower oil prices mean potentially hefty economic savings in
Europe. Reuters research last month showed that the European
Union could save up to $80 billion in energy imports if oil
prices remain low.
So while a falling oil price is playing havoc with the
currencies and economies of oil-exporting countries such as
Russia or Nigeria, it also represents "a tax cut for the rest of
the world", said JPMorgan Cazenove strategist Emmanuel Cau.
A basket of twelve stocks tipped by the bank to benefit
strongly from a falling oil price, including airlines as well as
car-makers BMW and Daimler, has rebounded
in the last month as oil dropped through 80 US dollars per
barrel. (link.reuters.com/syk43w)
"Deflation is a problem for central bankers and indebted
governments, but for consumers it is not always the evil is it
is made out to be," said Andrew Parry, head of equities at
Hermes Global Investors, who counts French carmaker Renault
among his high-conviction holdings.
Others said the low inflation backdrop would favour the
telecom and healthcare sectors, since their typically strong
dividend yields would beat the deflationary pressures hitting
many savers' returns.
Tim Gregory, head of global equities at Psigma Investment
Management, backed telecom stocks such as Vodafone and
Deutsche Telekom and healthcare stocks such as
AstraZeneca, Roche and Novartis.
"We would favour sectors that have the capacity to
demonstrate sustainable medium to long term growth and have good
underlying cash-flows and pay good dividends," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alasdair Pal; Editing by
Lionel Laurent and Andrew Heavens)