PARIS Nov 16 European stocks pared early gains and turned negative on Friday, led by banking shares, as simmering worries about the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. fiscal policy outlook rattled investors.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,076.50 points.

Commerzbank, down 2.5 percent, was among the top fallers in a 1 percent weaker euro zone banks index.