* Utilities' rising dividend yield signals cuts likely
* High yield reflects share price falls
* Analysts expect sector payouts to be reduced - StarMine
* E.On's dividend seen at risk after RWE cut
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 25 Rising dividend yields on
European utility stocks may herald cuts in future payouts as
investors sell out of a sector struggling with low demand,
pressure from cash-hungry governments and regulation.
Despite a raft of dividend cuts in recent years, the yield
on the MSCI pan-European utilities index - which compares the
size of the most recent payout with the share price - has risen
to 6.8 percent, the highest of any sector and nearly twice the
market average, monthly data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
The rise in yield reflects a 32 percent share price fall
between May 2011 and September 2013. Since investors mainly buy
low-growth, highly regulated utility shares for their dividend,
the yield spike should make investors wary, rather than
optimistic, about future payments.
"When you look at the headline dividend yield, either the
sector is extremely cheap or dividends are going to be cut,"
Ashley Thomas, an analyst at Societe Generale, said. "And we
would say that dividends will continue to be cut."
Analysts cut their 2013 dividend estimates for European
utilities by 1.7 percent over the last 30 days, the steepest cut
for any European sector and 50 percent more than second-ranked
basic materials stocks, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
The yield is expected to fall to 5.1 percent next year from
12.9 percent in 2013, according to StarMine's SmartEstimates,
which use forecasts from analysts with the best track record.
This would bring the sector closer to a market average of 3.7
percent and below the yield on energy stocks.
German multi-utility groups E.On and RWE
, hit by Germany's switch out of nuclear energy and
falling power prices, have borne the brunt of recent cuts.
Estimates for E.On's next dividend have fallen 2 percent in
the past 30 days and some investors believed it may echo smaller
rival RWE, which halved its dividend last week.
Both RWE and E.On offer an 8 percent yield based on this
year's dividend, the highest among multi-utilities, but this is
expected to fall to 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively,
next year, SmartEstimates showed.
"If RWE is doing it, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise
if E.On did the same," said Will James, manager of Standard
Life's European Equity Income fund. "(As an investor) you just
have to make sure you're not too yield-hungry."
Utilities are also under pressure elsewhere.
A UK tax on carbon, part of the government's efforts to cut
emissions, hit first-half profits at coal-fired power producer
Drax, resulting in analysts cutting dividend estimates
by 0.4 percent in the past month.
Drax's dividend yield is expected to fall to 2.4 percent in
2014 from 2.9 percent this year.
Shares in Britain's two biggest utilities, Centrica
and SSE, tumbled on Wednesday after the opposition
Labour party said it would freeze energy prices if elected in
2015.
An overhaul of Spain's energy sector, aimed at plugging a
gap between regulated power prices and generation costs, has
affected grid operator Red Electrica de Espana (REE)
and utility Endesa.
Endesa skipped a payout this year and analysts have cut
their estimates for the next one by 19 percent in the past
month. Estimates for REE have been cut by 0.8 percent.